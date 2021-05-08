Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Raised to $290.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT stock opened at $314.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.84. Waters has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $315.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 32.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 20.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.