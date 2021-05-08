Waters (NYSE:WAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Shares of WAT opened at $314.65 on Friday. Waters has a 1-year low of $171.38 and a 1-year high of $315.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

