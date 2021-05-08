Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WMG. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.41.

WMG stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.