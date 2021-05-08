Vonovia’s (VNNVF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VNNVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Vonovia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $74.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.71.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

