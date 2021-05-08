VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.79

Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.69. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 41,667 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0663 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

