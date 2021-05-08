Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,998 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $232.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.21. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.82 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.