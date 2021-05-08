Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.15 EPS

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($2.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRDN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

