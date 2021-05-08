Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.09 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%.

Shares of VIR traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 526,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,376. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of -0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59.

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $503,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 35,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,216 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

