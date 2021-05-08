Vipstar Coin (VIPS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.00

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 30.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $1.96 million and $15.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

