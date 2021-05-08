Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 137.21% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.
TSE VFF opened at C$13.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.77. Village Farms International has a one year low of C$4.01 and a one year high of C$25.78.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
