Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 137.21% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

TSE VFF opened at C$13.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.77. Village Farms International has a one year low of C$4.01 and a one year high of C$25.78.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

