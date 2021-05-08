Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of TAN opened at $75.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.47. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

