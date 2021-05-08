Vigilare Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $151,635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $103,238,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.