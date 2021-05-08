Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $293,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after acquiring an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $36,870,000. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $25,829,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,226 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,605. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.21 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.45.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

