Vigilare Wealth Management Has $331,000 Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.