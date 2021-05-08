ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Issues Earnings Results

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%.

NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.44. 3,920,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,588. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRAY shares. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

