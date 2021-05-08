Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
NASDAQ VCTR opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $30.00.
Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.
Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.