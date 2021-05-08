Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives $18.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $37,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,326 shares of company stock worth $2,255,546. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 523,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 254,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

