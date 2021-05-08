Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo Sells 2,450 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $37,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Belluzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,763.50.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

