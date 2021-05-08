ViacomCBS’s (VIAC) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,483,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,188,676. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

