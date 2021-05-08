ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Announces Earnings Results

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIACA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 108,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,007. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

