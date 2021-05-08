VerusCoin Price Hits $2.55 on Major Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $158.26 million and approximately $88,397.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $2.55 or 0.00004343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00067629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.69 or 0.00253467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 539.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.49 or 0.01153196 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00032559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.85 or 0.00739573 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,670.37 or 1.00014227 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,120,569 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

