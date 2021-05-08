VerusCoin Market Cap Hits $163.07 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00004540 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $163.07 million and $86,110.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00069743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00261814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.12 or 0.01113852 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00031314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.13 or 0.00776650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,710.60 or 0.99795979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,106,889 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

