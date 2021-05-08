Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Cut to $197.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $197.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $178.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.56. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $151.18 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,304 shares of company stock worth $2,951,943 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 121,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 77,255 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

