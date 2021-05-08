Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT Raised to $65.00 at HC Wainwright

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

VCEL has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

VCEL stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,265,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. Vericel has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,236 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,223,000 after purchasing an additional 112,653 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,370,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,315,000 after buying an additional 104,498 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 690,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after buying an additional 92,313 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

