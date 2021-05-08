Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of VCEL opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5,265,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,924 shares of company stock worth $5,282,094. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

