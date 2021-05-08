VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

VEREIT (NYSE:VER)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

NYSE VER opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. VEREIT has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in VEREIT by 62.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,427 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VEREIT by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 754,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $89,303,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in VEREIT by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,864,000 after purchasing an additional 733,869 shares during the last quarter.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

