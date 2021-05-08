Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $36 million-$37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.03 million.

VCYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.38.

VCYT stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.35. 679,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,750. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

