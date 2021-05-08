Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce $135.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.80 million and the lowest is $135.00 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $98.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $550.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.20 million to $552.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $588.33 million, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $600.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VECO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.67. 330,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

