Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

VXRT stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $849.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. Vaxart’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vaxart by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after purchasing an additional 481,357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 39,908 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

