Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.67 to $76.67 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.93.

VRNS stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $8,885,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 18,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $3,336,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,299 shares of company stock worth $40,933,811 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

