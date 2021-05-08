Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

