Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Reduced by Zeit Capital LLC

Zeit Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after buying an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,363,000 after purchasing an additional 180,058 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,899,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $144.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.92 and a 1 year high of $144.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

