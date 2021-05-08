Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,834,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,575,000 after acquiring an additional 196,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,457,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,372 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,193,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,968,000 after purchasing an additional 96,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,036,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,857 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $83.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $84.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.61.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

