Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.34 million, a P/E ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.56.
VNDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
