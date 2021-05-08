Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.34 million, a P/E ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.56.

VNDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $107,865.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,688.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

