Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $6.59 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the period. Diageo comprises about 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $183.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.83 and its 200 day moving average is $161.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

