Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 1,684 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $167,721,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,658,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 481,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,640,000 after purchasing an additional 316,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $220.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.37. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.38 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

