Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys 37,653 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 37,653 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 4.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $52,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $366,231,000 after purchasing an additional 829,627 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $131,850,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDX opened at $239.39 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.73.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

