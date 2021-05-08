Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Raised to $15.25 at Morgan Stanley

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $14.75 to $15.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $14.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 45,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,059,000 after purchasing an additional 320,616 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

