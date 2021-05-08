Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.64.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTN stock opened at $312.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $338.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.59.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

