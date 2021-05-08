USDK Hits Market Capitalization of $28.56 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.56 million and $289.60 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00066986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00253201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 367.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.00 or 0.01152616 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00031493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.51 or 0.00739294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,744.16 or 0.99719739 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars.

