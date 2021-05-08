US Bancorp DE Sells 233 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $253,400,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,278.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,229.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,164.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.32 and a 52-week high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,002.89.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

