US Bancorp DE Sells 1,221 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,035,000 after buying an additional 139,757 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,856,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE opened at $137.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.26.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

