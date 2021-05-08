US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.27% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $58.34 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00.

