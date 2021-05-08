US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

