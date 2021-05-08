US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO opened at $195.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.77. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,670. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.