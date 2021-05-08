Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.76

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.76 and last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 1378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBA. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $758.08 million, a P/E ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

