Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Holdings Lifted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 400.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after buying an additional 1,188,677 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 798,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 35,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $716.24 million, a PE ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

