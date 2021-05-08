Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $151.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.82.

Shares of UHS opened at $155.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $86.64 and a one year high of $156.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.24 and its 200-day moving average is $132.91.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $103,554,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $60,781,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $713,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,214,000 after purchasing an additional 120,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

