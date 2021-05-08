Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a sell rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.13.

Universal Display stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.29. The stock had a trading volume of 494,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,968. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $137.30 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.82.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

