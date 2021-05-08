Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Display updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.29. 494,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,968. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $137.30 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

